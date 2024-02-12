Nazi who fought in Garabagh on Armenian side detained in France [PHOTOS]

12 February 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Ulviyya Shahin

French law enforcement officers arrested a Nazi who fought in Garabagh on the side of Armenia, Azernews reports, citing French media.

The leader of the far-right group Zouaves Paris (ZVP), Marc de Cacqueray-Valménier, was arrested along with 38 other members of the group.

He is the only person whose detention in police custody was extended this Sunday evening.

It is worth noting that in 2020, an ultra-right radical posted a photo on social media wearing a mask and carrying weapons. On his chest were two patches: the Armenian flag and a skull, used by some SS units. He also expressed his desire to create a "brigade of foreign volunteers" in cooperation with "local authorities," the aim of which would be to wage war against Azerbaijan.

---

