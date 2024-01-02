MP: Armenians present fascist Nzhdeh as hero

2 January 2024 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Armenians present fascist Garegin Nzhden as a "hero" in their textbooks, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani MP Nigar Arpadaray on her official X account.

She noted that Armenian youth gathered in front of the monument of fascist Garegin Nzhden, the founder of zechachronism (the idea of uniting all representatives and groups of the Armenian people on earth through militarization into a single territory and state ).

N. Arpadaray mentioned that monuments and images of the fascist and racist G. Nzhdeh are installed all over the country: "In Armenian textbooks he is even called a "hero".

Nzhde who is being celebrated by these young men in #Yerevan yesterday was a Nazi collaborator & founder of Armenian supremacist ideology called Tsekhakronism. His monuments and pictures are all over #Armenia. He is a textbook hero there. pic.twitter.com/HArA6DSgBZ — Nigar Arpadarai (@ArpadaraiNigar) January 2, 2024

