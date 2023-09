20 September 2023 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

A video of an anti-Russian rally in Yerevan has appeared on the Internet.

As can be seen from the footage, activists of the radical National Democratic Pole shout the slogans “Russia, get out of Armenia!”, “Russia is the enemy.”

Those gathered also insult Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Azernews presents the video:

