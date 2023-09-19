Illegal Armenian armed detachments in territory of Republic of Azerbaijan

19 September 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

On September 19, at 02:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak districtusing small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

