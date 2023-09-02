Azerbaijan destroys UAV control station belonging to Armenians

2 September 2023 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

In the morning of September 2, the mobile ground control station of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Armenian armed forces, attempting to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shahbuz and Kalbajar regions, was destroye, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the station was used to control UAVs that had been conducting reconnaissance and inflicting strikes at the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in various directions.

---

