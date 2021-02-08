By Aisha Jabbarova

An Azerbaijani citizen has died and two others went missing after a mine explosion occurred in the newly-liberated Jabrayil district, the Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on February 7.

The body of Mehman Guliyev, 33, was found in the area where a car that hit an anti-tank mine in the Jabrayil district’s Nuzgar village on February 7, according to Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office.

The other two men – the owner of the car Ilqar Ahmadov and Mustagim Alasgarov – are still missing. All three are residents of Fuzuli district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Search operation is underway to find the whereabouts of the missing persons.

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed and two others were injured in another mine explosion in liberated Aghdam on February 4.

On February 3, Aliyev announced that mine clearance in the liberated lands would be the first step in the process to return IDPs to their homes. The president said that mine clearance was a big process as Armenians refuse to give Azerbaijan maps of minefields. “That is why explosions are frequent now. We are now reshaping the Mine Action Agency, and it will be more efficient now. But it will take some time. Of course, mine clearance work must be completed."

The president has also urged Azerbaijanis not to visit the newly-liberated areas until they have been demined.

Aliyev signed a decree on February 2 on ensuring the activity of the Mine Clearance Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centers, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabah peace deal on November 10.