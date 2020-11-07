An Azerbaijani civilian was killed in Armenian missile attack on Barda district at 16:00 local time on November 6, the Prosecutor General's Office has reported.

Shahmali Rahimov (16) was the resident of Barda's Yeni Ayrija village and lost his life as the missile hit the private house.

Another civilian was injured in Armenia's missile attack on Tartar region on the same day, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote his his Twitter acccount.

"Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians doesn't stop. As a result of Armenia's attack, teenager boy was killed in Barda and another civilian is wounded in Tartar region of Azerbaijan. Death toll of civilians killed by Armenia continues to grow," Hajiyev wrote.

Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds other have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks since September 27.