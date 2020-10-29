By Trend

One more Azerbaijani civilian was killed by Armenian Armed Forces, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Now. One more civilian was killed by Armenian armed forces in the Tap village of the Goranboy region. The missile landed on the roof of their house. Armenia's war crimes continue," he wrote.

---

