By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenian armed forces fired a missile to the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the Absheron Peninsula and is of strategic importance to Azerbaijan.

As a result of neutralization of Azerbaijan Army's air defense forces, missile parts fell within 250 meters from the pipeline.

Armenian armed forces continue to subject settlements and strategic objects to missile and heavy artillery strikes, deliberately targeting Azerbaijan’s civilian population in violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, as well as declared humanitarian ceasefire.

On October 22, Armenian armed forces fired ballistic tactical missiles from Scud missiles to Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan regions of Azerbaijan, located more than 150 km from the frontline, using military methods that could cause significant destruction.

It should be noted that as a result of missile attacks, a resident of Gabala’s region Hajalli village was seriously wounded, and five houses in the village were severally damaged.

The Prosecutor’s Office conducts the necessary investigative measures and procedural actions at spot.

Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline was put into operation On December 28, 2010, and is the last and hugest design that supplies Absheron Peninsula with drinking water.

Constructing a water pipeline from Oguz-Gabala region to Baku project is designed to use underground water sources located in Oguz-Gabala region and to transport this water to Baku by gravity feed at the flow rate of 5 cubic meters per second, provide people with high quality water supply, to ensure Baku with reliable and sustainable water supply system. As a result a well field facility consisting of 78 wells at a depth of 150 meters was built. The water pipeline is passed through eight regions.

The quality of water transmitted to Baku by Oghuz-Gabala-Baku pipeline is fully compatible to the standards of World Health Organization.

Totally AZN 779.6 million ($458M) was allocated from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline project and the project financing has been completed.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz