By Aisha Jabbarova

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the Armenian armed forces are using banned cluster bombs on Azerbaijani civilians, which shows once again that Armenia is a terrorist state.

Addressing the presser on October 4, Hajiyev said that over 10,000 pieces of projectiles and missiles of various types were launched on Azerbaijan’s densely populated settlements in recent days. More than 500 private houses were completely destructed or seriously damaged.

Most of artillery and missile attacks are carried out from artillery bases near the occupied town of Khankendi, Hajiyev said, adding that Azerbaijani Armed forces destroy the firing stations through targeted and exact fires and take adequate measures in order to provide safety of civilians.

“The Armenian armed forces have fired missiles from the Armenian territory into the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. They deliberately and purposefully shelled the city of Tartar and the city of Horadiz of Fuzuli district using heavy artillery and missiles.”

“The massive bombardment of Azerbaijani settlements by Armenia without any military necessity is not incidental, it is being deliberately implemented. The systematic bombardment of residential settlements by Armenia proves that this plan has been prepared preliminarily and included in combat and firing program of the Armenian armed forces,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev said that Armenian authorities have ignored Baku’s warnings through relevant international organizations to avoid firing residential settlements and civilian population using artillery and missiles.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the presence of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues to be a great threat to regional peace and safety. Armenia’s political-military leadership is a threat to the entire region, Hajiyev said.

Twenty-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 111 others have been injured during Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian and military along the line of contact since September 27.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city, killing one civilian and injuring dozens. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day.