By Rashid Shirinov

Armenia’s destructive position is the main obstacle to progress in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said on July 30.

He made the remarks at the meeting with a delegation headed by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar. The meeting discussed the current situation on the frontline.

Klaar noted the importance of an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict to ensure stability in the South Caucasus region. He expressed hope that the policy pursued by the new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The diplomat also stressed that the EU is a supporter of the continuation of negotiations in this direction.

Hasanov, in turn, brought to the attention of the guests that the speeches of Armenia’s new leadership containing military rhetoric directed against Azerbaijan, especially the sending by the Armenian Prime Minister and Defense Minister of their sons to do their military service in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are proof that this government is not interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The defense minister stressed that in order to resolve the conflict as soon as possible, Armenia, having observed the norms and principles of international law, must immediately and unconditionally withdraw the units of its occupation army from the Azerbaijani lands.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz