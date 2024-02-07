State Tourism Board promotes country's tourism potential in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Board is actively engaged in promoting the country's tourism opportunities.

The State Tourism Board has successfully positioned Azerbaijan as a must-visit destination at the 27th East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition (EMITT) held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani stand displayed the services of six tourism companies, two hotel groups, and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The stand also provided insight into mountain-skiing facilities, winery, gastronomy, and other winter tourism options in addition to must-see destinations in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with representatives of the Turkish tourism industry and other countries in a B2B format.

Within the meetings, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities.

EMITT annually attracts thousands of industry professionals and tourists looking for new and exciting travel opportunities from destinations and travel service companies across the globe.

Over 300 stands representing Germany, Bulgaria, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Japan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries were represented at the event.

As one of the top five tourism exhibitions worldwide, the show is a valuable business platform, providing new business and cooperation opportunities to the Turkish and global travel sectors.

Note that the tourist flow to the country is expected to increase in 2026 to 4 million people.

In 2019, the tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to a record of over 3.2 million people.

The share of the tourism sector in non-oil GDP has increased four times in the country over the past 20 years.

Construction of tourist complexes is being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

By 2025, about a million people are expected to visit the liberated territories, including both locals and foreign tourists.

