AZAL to operate flights between Baku and Doha
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier AZAL is launching flights from Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network.
The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on December 10.
Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays.
Doha is a stunning and contemporary city that blends modernity with culture. With its attractions, hotels, and an assortment of entertainment options, it offers a captivating experience for tourists.
Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline — www.azal.az, AZAL’s ticket offices, accredited agencies or via mobile application.
---
