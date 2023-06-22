In five months of 2023 number of visitors to Azerbaijan has increased by 1.5 times

22 June 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

In five months of the current year, the number of visitors to Azerbaijan has increased by 1.5 times.

According to the information of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, 713k and stateless persons from 176 countries of the world arrived in Azerbaijan in January-May of 2023, or 1.5 times more than in the corresponding period of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing SSC.

Azerbaijan Statistics Committee told that 32.4 percent of the arrivals came from the Russian Federation, 20.0 percent from Turkey, 8.1 percent from Iran, 5.2 percent from Georgia, 4.9 percent from India, 2.3 percent from Pakistan, 2.2 percent from Kazakhstan, 2.1 percent from United Arab Emirates, 2.0 percent from Saudi Arabia, 1.9 percent from Uzbekistan, 1.6 percent from Belarus, 1.5 percent from Ukraine, 1.3 percent from Great Britain, 1.3 percent from Turkmenistan, 1 2 percent from Kuwait, 12.0 percent were citizens of other countries. 74.1 percent of the arrivals were men, 25.9 percent were women.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the number of arrivals from China increased 6.1 times, Turkmenistan 3.9 times, India 3.2 times, Belarus 2.7 times, Uzbekistan 2.6 times, Kazakhstan 2.0 times, the Russian Federation 2.0 times, 1.8 times from Great Britain, 1.7 times from Israel, 1.6 times from USA, 43.8 percent from Kuwait, 43.0 percent from Pakistan, 41.7 percent from Georgia, 22.5 percent from Turkey, 17.4 percent from Oman, 14.7 percent from the United Arab Emirates.

In comparison with January-May 2022, the number of arrivals from the CIS countries increased by 2.0 times to 296.6k, the number of arrivals from the European Union member states increased by 1.7 times to 38k, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countries decreased by 4.5 percent to 103.

Besides, 31.9 percent of foreigners and stateless persons who came to our country used railway and car, 66.6 percent air, and 1.5 percent sea transportation.

Moreover, compared to January-May 2022, the total number of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan going abroad increased by 19.5 percent to 633,6k

The number of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan going to the Russian Federation increased by 1.9 times, the number of people going to Georgia increased by 36.5 percent, the number of people going to Iran by 29.1 percent, and the number of people going to Turkey decreased by 0.4 percent. 39.0 percent of the country's citizens visited Turkey, 24.3 percent to the Russian Federation, 9.4 percent to Georgia, 7.9 percent to Iran, and 19.4 percent to other countries. 69.5 percent of those who left were men, 30.5 percent were women.

Further, 30.0 percent of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who visited foreign countries in January-May 2023 used railway and automobile, 67.2 percent air, and 2.8 percent sea transportation.

---

