Azerbaijani Tourism Board, Saudi airlines to expand ties

The Azerbaijani Tourism Board and Saudi Flynas Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand partnerships in tourism, Azernews reports.

The document envisages an exchange of mutual experience, promotion of potential activities, and implementation of joint projects to stimulate tourist flow.

Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid stressed that MoU aims to attract more Saudi citizens to Azerbaijan with various tourist experiences, and a simplified electronic visa process through direct flights.

He recalled that around 93,611 Saudi citizens visited Azerbaijan in January-November, which is a 17-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, this figure shows 91 percent of the post-pandemic recovery.

Vice President of International Sales at Flynas Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Eidi emphasized that the company he represents is the first airline company to operate flights from Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan since 2018 and the MoU will make positive contributions to visits to Azerbaijan.

