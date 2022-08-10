Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport out

10 August 2022 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the power outage at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, reserve capacities have been used to provide passenger terminals with electricity, Trend reports via the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Currently, the relevant airport services have begun to eliminate the consequences of the incident. All necessary steps are being taken to restore the regular power supply," the message reads.

