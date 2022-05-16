By Trend

The crew commander of the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), which was operating Baku-Nakhchivan flight No J2 251, decided to return to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in the area of ​​the Nakhchivan airport, AZAL told Trend.

According to the airlines, the plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:37 (GMT +4).

"Passengers of this plane will fly to Nakhchivan after the weather conditions improve," added AZAL.

