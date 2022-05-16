16 May 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
333
By Trend
The crew commander of the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), which was operating Baku-Nakhchivan flight No J2 251, decided to return to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in the area of the Nakhchivan airport, AZAL told Trend.
According to the airlines, the plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:37 (GMT +4).
"Passengers of this plane will fly to Nakhchivan after the weather conditions improve," added AZAL.
--