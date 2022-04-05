Azerbaijan Airlines will start operating flights on the international route Baku-Milan-Baku.

Special flights en route Baku-Milan and back will be operated from May 21 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flight tickets for these and other flights performed by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carrier's accredited agencies.

Regular flights between Azerbaijan and Italy were suspended due to the pandemic.

Only passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Italy are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-italy.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

