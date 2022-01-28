By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Georgia are intended to strengthen ties in tourism.

The two countries sought to undertake certain steps aimed at promoting partnership in the tourism industry.

The State Tourism Agency and the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development have agreed on several initiatives to develop mutual tourism ties.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are expected to launch joint tourist trips.

The initiative was discussed at the working meeting between the adviser to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade and the Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvirivishvili.

The joint tours will involve tourists from European countries as well as China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States and Canada.

The sides also exchanged views on partnership in civil aviation and challenges in the tourism industry posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also covered joint tourism campaigns and initiatives focused on tourism development of both countries.

Meanwhile, the guest center "Azerbaijan Travel. Showroom" has been successfully operating in Tbilisi since 2019.

The Center provides insight Azerbaijan's rich culture and tourism opportunities.

Azerbaijani wines and traditional sweets are also presented to the guests in the center.

The great interest shown by the visitors to Azerbaijani tourism promotes the further strengthening of the center's activity.



