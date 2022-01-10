Two cities of Russia will appear on the route network of “Buta Airways” in March. The carrier announced opening of special flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Kazan and Ufa.

Both flights will be performed twice a week.

Flights on Baku-Kazan-Baku route will be launched on 16 March and will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights on Baku-Ufa-Baku route will be launched on 17 March and will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

The citizens of Azerbaijan planning to travel to Russia must be eligible to enter the territory of the country. All passengers traveling on these flights should download the “Travel without COVID-19” mobile application on their smartphones. Then a scan of their passport as well as the result of PCR test for COVID-19 should be uploaded to the app. Other rules of entry to Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia.

A list of clinics in Azerbaijan, where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 is available on the official website of the Airline at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

When departing from the cities of Russia to Azerbaijan, passengers can get tested for COVID-19 in any state-accredited clinic or laboratory that conducts PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR-code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will speed up the formalities at the airport.

The results of the COVID-19 test must be valid for 72 hours before departure.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz