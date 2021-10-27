By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Bureau has launched a virtual campaign on Skyscanner platform, a metasearch engine and travel agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Formed in 2003, Skyscanner counts a greater share of millennials among its users. The site is available in over 30 languages and is used by 100 million people per month.

The company lets people research and book travel options for their trips, including flights, hotels and car hire.

The campaign's website contains detailed information about flights, hotels and tourism offers for travelers.

Users of the platform have access to information about Azerbaijan, its cultural sights, arts and crafts, wonderful nature and much more.

At the same time, the company's ads are available on Facebook and Instagram.

These ads direct users to relevant pages to increase awareness of the country's tourism potential, as well as to easily plan a trip to Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has previously cooperated with the UAE's leading travel platform DnataTravel, one of Russia's largest travel platforms Travelask.ru, as well as international platforms Wego, Expedia and Aviasales.

