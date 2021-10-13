On October 13, the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, met with Mr. Sergey Nedbaylo, Regional Sales Director for Eastern & Northern Europe of Airbus Group.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed long-term cooperation within the framework of bilateral initiatives and emphasized the experience of successful engagement between the companies.

In particular, a preliminary agreement was reached on renewal of the existing fleet of “Azerbaijan Airlines” by 2030. Thus, the Airbus Group may supply up to 20 next-generation Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo during the specified period, instead of the current Airbus A319 and Airbus A320.

The parties tentatively agreed to prepare proposals for the acquisition of these aircraft, which will subsequently be submitted for consideration by the Supervisory Board of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC and “Azerbaijan Investment Holding”.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the current situation in civil aviation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of its spread on the industry.

--

