By Trend

Several Russian airlines have received permission to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsia).

The Russian Red Wings air carrier received permission to carry out flights to Baku from Zhukovsky airport twice a week, and Azimut air carrier from Mineralnye Vody to Baku - three times a week, from Makhachkala (Russia's Dagestan Republic) to Baku - also three times a week.

“Besides, Ural Airlines received permission to carry passengers in the direction of Rostov-on-Don - Baku - three times a week, Novosibirsk - Baku, Perm - Baku, Krasnoyarsk - Baku, Kaliningrad - Baku, Nizhny Novgorod - Baku, Astrakhan - Baku and Ufa - Baku - three times a week in each direction,” the message reads.

Moreover, the North Wind air carrier was given permission to operate twice a week flights in the direction of Rostov-on-Don - Baku and Mineralnye Vody - Baku.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has canceled the passenger transportation for the Azur Air company in the direction of Ufa - Baku, Rostov-on-Don - Baku and Samara - Baku, the report said.

In addition, air carriers received permits to operate flights within the framework of regular and seasonal flights to a number of other destinations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz