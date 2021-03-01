By Trend

Six countries, whose citizens traditionally make up the majority of those visiting Georgia, have joined the list of those who, from March 1, will enjoy the right to fly to Georgia without spending time in quarantine, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

According to the decision of the interdepartmental coordinating council under the Prime Minister of Georgia to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, these countries are: Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The citizens of the mentioned six states can arrive by direct flights or in transit through third countries upon presentation of a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before traveling to Georgia.

Until now, such a right has been granted to citizens and residents of the member states of the EU, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Israel, the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey.

All foreigners who have completed the full course of COVID-19 vaccination can count on free entry to Georgia and can present the relevant document at the border, after which they will not have to undergo a mandatory 12-day quarantine.

