By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Travel Agencies Association has accepted new members. Nearly 27 tourism agencies passed examination based on activities and reputation at tourism market. In general, number of members reached 77 tourism companies.

The membership of 3 tourism companies was not provided, while the admission of 5 was postponed.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies Rufat Hajiyev stressed that coronavirus pandemic affected tourism industry, adding that that tourism agencies have not been operating since April.

Hajiyev emphasized that the main goal now is to restore the activities of agencies that play a leading role in the tourism market.

Some positive steps have been already done in this direction, including financial support, tax and credit concessions as well as air ticket sales restored in some areas. The meeting highlighted the work done by the association over this time, new suggestions were heard.

The association is planning to hold more meetings with tourism agencies and private sector leaders to discuss proposals to overcome the crisis.

Travel Agencies Association focuses on professional tourism services and serve as a single platform for independent and self-developing travel agencies. The association aims at providing on high quality tourism service for both local and foreign tourists.

