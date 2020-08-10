By Laman Ismayilova

There's something about cooking on the open fire and eating far away from city hustle buzzle.

Fresh air, unspoiled nature make some food recipes so delicious and nutritious.

Called "Northern Gates" due to its geographical location, Gusar will certainly amaze you with its mouthwatering dishes.

The region is largely populated by Lezgis, a Northeast Caucasian ethnic group, who cook some of the most delicious dishes.

A trip to Hil village offers you a great chance to meet friendly locals and try some of the best food recipes.

The village's residents Aziza Ramikhanova and her son Amiraslan have attracted the attention of millions of viewers on social networks. Their cozy and comforting food recipes has left no one indifferent.

Amiraslan Ramikhanov is a professional chef who had been working in one of the restaurants in Baku.

Returning to his native village due to pandemic, Amiraslan did not stay away from his favorite profession.

Together with his mother, he continued to delight food lovers with various food recipes vie his Youtube channel.

Aziza Ramikhanova is also an incredibly talented cook. Her mouthwatering recipes are extremely popular at all weddings in Hil village.

The Ramikhanovs usually film their culinary videos on their farmland near their village. A charming house was built on the area to make filming process even more exciting.

The family, who is mainly involved in vegetable growing, makes two cooking videos a week. The Ramikhanovs prefer cooking from fresh veggies which grow in their yard. The videos are shot and edited by Amiraslan Ramikhanov himself.

Speaking about Gusar it is impossible not to touch upon its historical monuments that extended infinitely in all directions.

The historical monuments are protected in the region. The remains of the fortress walls of the village of Anigof of the 13th century, the mausoleum of Sheikh Juneyd near Hazra village, ancient mosques in villages of Hil, Anig, Balagusar, Yasab, Old Khudat, Gunduzqala are such kind of monuments.

Laza village is boasting stunning landscapes so varied and dramatic that every day is an unforgettable there.

The most ancient landmark of the village is the historical mosque, located in the center of the settlement. The mosque is more than 300 years old.

Surrounded by mountains, Laza is well known for its majestic waterfalls. Competitions on climbing are held at the frozen waterfalls in winter here.

Being a favorite tourist spot, Gusar offers its visitors a wonderful recreation experience at Shahdag Mountain Resort.

The Complex is Azerbaijan’s first ski resort and it differs from similar facilities in the world for its uniqueness and diversity. Year by year the number of tourists discovering this beautiful resort increases.

The Shahdag Complex stands 2,500 meters above sea level and serves as an outstanding getaway with its rich nature, fresh air, and a good climate.

