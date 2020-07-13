By Trend

On July 13, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) performed a special flight from Havana (Cuba) to Baku.

Some 115 specialists were brought to Azerbaijan to counter the spread of coronavirus disease in Azerbaijan by the flight arranged at the instruction of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Medical professionals from Cuba along with Azerbaijani doctors will be engaged in the struggle against the pandemic.

It should be noted that it is the first direct non-stop flight operated on the Baku-Havana-Baku route in the history of Azerbaijan Airlines. The flight was performed on wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft. The flight duration was 13 hours, the distance between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Cuba - 11,880 km.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz