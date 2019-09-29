By Trend

The second International Hazelnut, Walnut and Chestnut Festival has been recently held in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district, the Executive Power of Zagatala district told Trend.

The main goal of the festival, organized by the executive power of the district and supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association and the Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, was to develop and promote the economic, cultural and tourism potential of the country and Zagatala district.

The official opening ceremony of the festival was held on Dede Gorgud Square in Zagatala.

The products of various companies and farmers, national dishes and sweets, handicrafts and folk art works made from hazelnuts, walnuts and chestnuts were demonstrated during the festival.

Various hazelnuts, walnuts and chestnuts were demonstrated, as well as competitions were held, winners were awarded during the festival.

The first International Hazelnut, Walnut and Chestnut Festival was held in Zagatala on October 1, 2018.

---

