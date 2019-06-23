By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Starting from July 1, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 18:00 (Baku time), there will be bus trips to Batumi departing from the Baku International Bus Terminal, the Terminal said in a message.

The buses will arrive in Batumi the next day at 10:00. Then, the buses will depart from Batumi to Baku on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10:00.

The price of one way ticket is 40 manats ($24).

Passengers are able to purchase tickets for the Baku-Batumi-Baku route online on avtovagzal.az and via a mobile application, as well as at the ticket offices of the Baku International Bus Terminal.

Tickets are available for sale ten days prior to the trip.

The fare for children under five years of age is free (without providing them with a seat). The ticket price for children from five to ten years of age is 50 percent of the normal fare. At the request of passengers, they can also buy a ticket at half price for children up to five years old.

For the convenience of passengers, buses meeting international standards, with a spacious interior and comfortable seats, will run the Baku-Batumi-Baku trips.

The foundation stone for the complex of the Baku International Bus Terminal was laid in 2004. The Terminal was officially opened on February 12, 2009. This is the biggest bus terminal in the CIS countries. Resembling a ship by its design, the Baku International Bus Terminal is located on Sumgait highway, in the entry to Baku city.

The complex handles up to 950 buses every day on domestic and international routes, serving around 20,000 passengers. The Terminal has four floors served by 14 escalators and 10 lifts. It features a 93-bed hotel, 700-place car park, shopping mall of 800 shops, 500-seat canteen, a bank, medical center, postal office, and waiting and VIP rooms.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz