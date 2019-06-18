By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Food Festival is underway in Sahil Park, the favorite spot of Baku residents and foreign guests.

The Food Festival is home to some of the most incredible and mouth-watering works of culinary art.

With its rich entertainment program, the festival pleases all its guests not only with a variety of delicious drinks and food but also with many surprises, Trend Life reported.

This time, Soliton, one of the main partners of the festival, provides an open kitchen, where everyone can meet with local celebrities.

Moreover, EURO 2020 project is presented for the first time at the festival. A unique booth with football simulation, information on ticket sales for the event, etc. are placed on the territory of Baku Food Festival.

In addition, two stands from the famous Novikov Group network of Moscow restaurants - Caspar cafe and Cheese Factory - are presented for the first time. Here one can take memorable photos and win delicious prizes.

Rich music program and a good beach mood await all festival visitors until July 7.

Baku Food Festival is coorganized by Meal for Real with the support of Baku Executive Power, State Advertising Agency, ASAN Radio and Soliton, Danone, Procter & Gamble, Berg, Azersun and Novikov Group brands.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

