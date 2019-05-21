By Trend

The region of the Middle East is one of the most promising and successful markets for Azerbaijan, and the tourist flow from this region will continue for years, Kanan Guluzade, spokesman for the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"The Arab market is specific: usually tourists from these countries maintain the same direction for 5-8 years, and with a large flow. Therefore, the Arab market is a promising direction for attracting tourists to Azerbaijan," Guluzade said.

To put it into perspective, the arrival of Iranian guests in our country is seasonal, whereas the tourist flow from the countries of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East region has great prospects.

In January-April 2019, 142,900 people arrived in Azerbaijan from Gulf countries. In 2018, the number of Arab tourists arriving in Azerbaijan stood at 518,100 people, and every 5th guest in Azerbaijan was a citizen of a country in the Persian Gulf.

