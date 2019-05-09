By Leman Mammadova

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan is regularly introduced at international tourism fairs so that the country is recognized as a well-known tourist destination.

Azerbaijan has participated at the Cultural Tourism international fair held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria.

The country was represented with a national stand organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria.

The stand featured Azerbaijan's culture, traditions, history and tourism opportunities, as well as the information on direct air connection between Baku and Sofia, which opened in January 2018.

Azerbaijani carpets and handicrafts, as well as dance dresses were demonstrated in the country’s stand. Leaflets and souvenirs reflecting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan presented by the State Tourism Agency were distributed to the event participants.

Tasting of Azerbaijani pomegranate juice also took part within the fair, while Azerbaijan’s national sweets shakarbura and pakhlava were distributed to the visitors.

Bulgarian Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova, the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Banov and other officials attending the opening ceremony of the fair visited the Azerbaijani stand and were informed about the Azerbaijani culture and tourism opportunities.

The 16th Cultural Tourism fair was organized by the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, the Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators and Tour Agents, the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Tsarevgrad Tarnov Municipal Tour Agency.

Nearly 30 Bulgarian and foreign companies and organizations representing well-known and exotic tourism spots, including Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, South Africa, Indonesia, China and Serbia, attended the fair.

The fair in Veliko Tarnovo is the first specialized forum to promote cultural tourism and its importance for Bulgaria as a tourist destination. The first and most prestigious forum for cultural tourism in Bulgaria was founded in 2003 in Veliko Tarnovo as the national fair “Cultural Tourism”, and later was renamed into the International Tourism Fair “Cultural Tourism”.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria effectively cooperate in many areas, including tourism, economy, trade, culture and other spheres. Launching of Baku-Sofia-Baku flights made a great contribution to the development of relations in the tourism sector.

Earlier, Nikolay Yankov, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said that the number of visas issued for Azerbaijani citizens has increased by at least 40 percent since the opening of the flight.

