By Trend

During eleven months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 4.1 million passengers. This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 9 percent.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 1 million 756,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 411,000 passengers.

3.54 million passengers (86 percent of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights since the beginning of the year. 34 percent of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, while 11.6 percent - Buta Airways.

In addition to AZAL and Buta Airways carrying out international passenger flights in November, the top ten airlines also included FlyDubai, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia, Aeroflot, UIA (International Airlines of Ukraine), Qatar Airways, Utair, SCAT, Lufthansa and S7 Airlines. In total they served 118,000 passengers.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Kiev, Sharjah, Tehran, Baghdad, Tbilisi, Doha and Tel Aviv. 196,000 passengers traveled to these destinations during this period.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second year in a row.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz