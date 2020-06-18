By Laman Ismayilova

Explore Azerbaijan's many architectural treasures and experience its vibrant landscapes.

Take a step back in time as you visit to picturesque Shabran region.

Shabran city offers countless unique travel experiences that are waiting to be discovered. Greater part of the region is mountainous.

The historical town is located between Baku and Quba regions. Forests occupy 27000 ha in mountainous territories and plains near the Caspian Sea and they are of great importance for the district.

There are several versions about origin of Shabran city. According to one version, the city allegedly was founded by Shapur I, the Shah of the Sassanids.

Diverse and often unique architecture create an unforgettable experience for the visitors.

In 1979-1989, an area with a size of more than 4500 square km was discovered In the result of archeological excavations in the territory of the city.

A fortress belonging to the 10th century was dug out. Scientists determined that it was constructed for defensive purposes. Limestone, pebble and burned bricks were used in construction of the fortress. The fortress existed until the mid 13th century. In the 14th century, a small castle-tower was constructed in the western part of the demolished fortress. It had a rectangular shape and remained of Absheron fortresses.

Architects used mixed layings in its construction. Excavations are evidence of quarterly planning of the city. Houses here were constructed of burned brick, on a peddle foundation.

There was a water supply system in the city. In addition, there were numerous handicrafts in the city. In the result of archeological excavations, a ceramic workshop was found out under the ruins of the city. Blacksmith’s, foundry, copper, jewelry and weapon production, and production of glass were also existed in the city.

