Women's basketball team gets ready for European Championship [PHOTOS]

11 June 2025

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani U-18 women's national basketball team has departed for Minsk, the capital city of Belarus, Azernews reports.

The team, led by head coach Evren Alkaya, will use this training camp to prepare for the upcoming European Championship.

The camp will feature comprehensive training sessions, including tactical, technical, and physical development, along with a series of test matches to assess progress. The training camp is scheduled to conclude on June 19.

The primary objective of the Minsk camp is to prepare the team for the B division matches of the European Championship, which are scheduled to take place in Alytus and Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 4 to July 13.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.