World Mini-Football Championship underway in Baku

21 May 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

World Mini-Football Championship has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

The first match took place in Group B. The national teams of Chad and France faced each other.

The match, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, ended with the French winning 1:0. Seven more matches will take place on May 21.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.