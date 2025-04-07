Azerbaijan Premier League: Round 29 concludes today

7 April 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Round 29 of Azerbaijan Premier League concludes on April 7, Azernews reports.

The first match will feature "Shamakhi" facing off against "Neftchi," taking place at the Shamakhi city stadium, starting at 15:30.

In the second match, "Sumgayit" will visit "Araz-Nakhchivan." This match will kick off at the Liv Bona Dea Arena at 18:00.

Currently, "Araz-Nakhchivan" holds the 3rd position with 48 points, while "Agh-Qaralar" is in 6th place with 32 points. "Kimyachılar" sits at the 29th position with 29 points, and the regional representative is in 8th place with 28 points.

In the previous matches of this round, "Kapaz" triumphed over "Sabah," and "Qarabag" secured a 1-0 victory against "Zira." The match between "Sabail" and "Turan Tovuz" ended without any goals.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.