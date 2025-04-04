Azerbaijani judokas get ready for European Championships in Montenegro [PHOTOS[

4 April 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan men's judo team are getting ready for European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 Individuals, Azernews reports.

The judokas and other members of the national team who will participate in the tournament have joined the training camp.

The training also includes teams from Italy and Kazakhstan. The national team's next training phase will take place in Tata, Hungary, from April 7 to 12.

In the men's competition at the European Championship, the following judokas will compete: Ahmad Yusifov and Turan Bayramov (both in the 60 kg category), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tskaev and Omur Rajabli (both in the 81 kg category), Zelym Kotsoiev(100 kg), and Ushanqi Kokauri (+100 kg).

The participant in the 90 kg category will be determined after the European Cup held in Dubrovnik. Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg) will join the team in the mixed team events.

European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 Individuals will take place on April 23-27.

A total of 16 Azerbaijani judokas (9 men and 7 women) will compete in individual competitions across 12 weight categories.

The championship is expected to gather 305 judokas from 34 countries will participate in the championship.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.