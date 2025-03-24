Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov triumph at World Cup in Portugal

24 March 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

According to the press service of the Gymnastics Federation, the mixed pair topped the podium with a score of 19.350 points.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov have won the gold medal at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup held in Cantanhede, Portugal.

