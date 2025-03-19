Athletes impress everyone with breathtaking performances [PHOTOS]

19 March 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Athletes have impressed everyone with their breathtaking performances during the Novruz celebration, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Baku City Executive Authority in a new park of Narimanov district, the event featured a variety of sports demonstrations, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Athletes showcased their skills in many sports, including mountaineering, weightlifting, basketball, badminton, boxing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, capoeira, karate, canoeing, rowing, fencing, zurkhaneh, mas-wrestling, traditional wrestling, chess, taekwondo, and cycling.

Additionally, a mobile "Healthy Life" project was available, providing fun and interactive activities for sports lovers, especially children.

Participants also got the chance to join a yoga session led by professional instructors, where they practiced guided movements together.