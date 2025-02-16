Absheron Basketball Club signs Turkish player Omer Yavaş

16 February 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Absheron has strengthened its basketball team with a new player, Azernews reports, citing the club's press service.

Turkish player Omer Yavaş will play for Absheron until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old athlete previously played for Kapaklıspor in Turkiye's 1st league.

Throughout his career, he has also represented Tofaş and Yalovaspor.

While at Tofaş, Yavaş competed in prestigious tournaments like the European Cup and the Champions League.