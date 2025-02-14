National figure skater scores 33.84 points at European Youth Winter Olympic Festival

14 February 2025 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova has finished 28th in the short program at the 2025 European Youth Winter Olympic Festival in Bakuriani and Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Leyli Akhundova scored 33.84 points, placing ahead of skaters from Liechtenstein, Armenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The competition concluded with a free skating program.

The 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival is set to have Bakuriani, Georgia, as main host city. The event is held between 9 and 16 February 2025.

In addition to Bakurani, events will take place in Batumi and Tbilisi.

This would be Georgia's first time as host of the winter festival, and the second time hosting the festival after the summer edition in 2015 in Tbilisi.

The 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival features eight sports, including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, short-track speed skating and snowboarding.