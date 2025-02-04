Azerbaijan Chess Championship enters quarterfinal stage

4 February 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first matches of 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship among men and women will kick off on February 4, Azernews reports.

The championship has attracted several leading grandmasters renowned for their high rating coefficients.

Notably, grandmasters Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Teymur Rajabov will be participating in the event.

The first matchups in the men's competition are as follows: Farid Abbasov will face Shahriyar Mammadyarov, while Teymur Rajabov takes on Namig Guliyev.

Muhammad Muradli is set to compete against Nijat Mammadov. Vugar Rasulov will square off against Rauf Mammadov, and Vasif Durarbayli will play against Ahmad Ahmadzade.

Vugar Asadli is matched against Eltaj Safarli, Misratdin Iskandarov will face Nijat Abasov, and Aydin Suleymanly is scheduled to play against Riad Samadov.

In the women's competition, the first games feature Lala Huseynova against Gunay Mammadzade, and Govhar Beydullayeva competing with Sabina Rzali.

Maryam Aghaverdiyeva will play against Ulviya Fataliyeva, while Khanum Balajayeva is set to face Lyaman Hajiyeva, and Narmin Kazimova is matched against Turkan Mammadyarova. Finally, Narmin Abdinova will take on Sabina Ibrahimova.

This championship marks a significant moment in the Azerbaijan chess history, as it is the first time all active chess players have participated in such a prestigious competition.

The tournament follows the Olympic system, allowing 26 chess players to compete with each other using both white and black pieces. If the score is tied after two games, a tie-break will be held to determine the winner.

To enhance the competitive spirit, chess players who win their round without the need for a tie-break will receive a bonus cash prize at the end of the championship.