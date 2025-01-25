Misli premier league: Key clashes in the XX round scheduled for today

25 January 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the Misli Premier League continues with two critical matches in the XX round.

Azernews reports that the first game features a battle at the bottom of the table, as “Kapez” (14 points) takes on “Sabail” (12 points) at the “ASCO Arena,” with kickoff set for 16:00.

Later in the day, “Sabah” and “Sumgayit” will compete at the “Bank Respublika Arena,” starting at 18:30.

In the opening match of the round, “Zira” secured a 2:1 victory over “Shamakhi” in an away game. The XX round is set to conclude with two more matches on January 26.