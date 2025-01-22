National athletes to compete at Belgian Open Judo

22 January 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the Belgian Open Judo 2025 to be held in Visé, Belgium on January 25-26, Azernews reports.

The country will be represented at Belgian Open Judo by 27 judokas in 12 weight categories.

In the women's competition, Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Shafag Hamidova (all 48 kilograms), Aydan Valiyeva, Khadija Kadashova, Fidan Gasimova (all 52 kilograms), Azelya Toprak, Fidan Alizade, Ayten Verdiyeva (all 57 kilograms), Nargiz Hajiyeva (63 kilograms), Gunel Hasanli, Sudaba Aghayeva (both 70 kilograms), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kilograms) will test their strength.

In the men's competition, Murad Muradli (60 kilograms), Elshan Asadov, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kilograms), Nariman Mirzayev, Gadir Huseynov, Ibrahim Aliyev, Aydin Rzayev, Rufat Shovletov (all 73 kilograms), Maharram Imamverdiyev, Karim Allahverdiyev, Suleyman Shukurov (all 81 kilograms), Nihad Shikhalizadeh (100 kilograms), Imran Yusifov, Jamal Feyziyev (both +100 kilograms) will show their skills.

Belgian Open Judo will involve more than 800 athletes from 24 countries, will be held on January 25-26.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.