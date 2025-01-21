Baku to host matches of Women's Volleyball Higher League
Matches of the Women's Volleyball Higher League (Round VII) are scheduled for January 21, Azernews reports.
The game between "Murov Az Terminal" and "Azerreyl" begins at 16:00. Meanwhile, "National Aviation Academy" will face "Ganja" at 18:00.
The matches will take place at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
In the last match, the tournament leader "Absheron" will face Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).
The game will take place at UNEC sports hall (17:00).
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
