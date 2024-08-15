Azerbaijan Premier League: FC Qarabağ match postponed

15 August 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Having qualified for the playoffs in the UEFA Champions League, FC Qarabağ has officially applied to the Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL), Azernews reports.

FC Qarabağ asked for the postponement of the away game against "Shamakhi" in the III round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in order to better prepare for the European Cup match.

Taking into account the request, the consent of the other party, and the general interest of Azerbaijan football, in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 6 of the Regulations of the Professional Football League 2024/2025 season (appeal regarding the postponement of 1 game of the team advancing to the play-off stage) and decided to postpone the match. There are no changes regarding the game of the substitute teams of the clubs.

Note that FC Qarabağ will face the Croatian club "Dinamo" (Zagreb) in the playoff stage. The first game will be played away on August 20, and the return match will be played in Baku on August 28.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabağ won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

