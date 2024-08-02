Champions of Paris 2024 Olympic Games visit Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris [PHOTOS]

2 August 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Champions of Paris 2024 Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev have visit Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Minister of Sports Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, Olympic and world champions, official representatives of international organizations attended the event.

The participants of the ceremony greeted the champions of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games with great joy and applause and congratulated them on their victory.

Congratulating the athletes, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva expressed her confidence that the number of Olympic champions in the national team will increase in the coming days.

NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade underlined that today is the most significant day in the Olympic Movement of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan won two gold medals in judo for the first time. It is also significant that our country always wins in the 73 kg and 100 kg weight categories in judo. We are confident that Azerbaijan will always win gold medals in these weight categories," the NOC Vice-President emphasized.

During the event, the guests of the Azerbaijan Olympic House were presented with publications about Azerbaijan's Olympic history, as well as about the Azerbaijani athletes who participated in the Olympic Games.

A film about the history of the Olympic movement of Azerbaijan was shown on the monitors installed in the Azerbaijan Olympic House, which operates at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France .

In the artistic part of the event, singer Mardan Kazimov and his band delighted the guests of the event with samples of national music.

In conclusion, the participants of the event together performed the song "Azerbaijan".

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.

The Azerbaijani Olympic team includes 48 athletes, who test their strength in 15 sports.

Azerbaijan has reached the15th place in the medal standings at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The top three positions in the medal standings are occupied by China (11 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze), the United States (9 gold, 15 silver, 13 bronze), and host nation France (8 gold, 11 silver, 8 bronze).

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

