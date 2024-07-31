Azerbaijan Olympic House holds meeting for national athletes in Paris [PHOTOS]

31 July 2024 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Olympic team has met with the representatives of various nations and international organizations in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place at Azerbaijan Olympic House, which operates at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France within the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Minister of Sports Mariana Vasileva, General Secretary of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, Olympic and world champions as well as their coaches and many others participated in the event.

Among the participants of the event, Hidayat Heydarov, who won the Olympic gold medal for Azerbaijan.

Marcelin Dally (born 13 August 1962) is a former Côte d'Ivoire hurdler, who also attended the event, wished the Azerbaijani athletes further success at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The guests of the Azerbaijan Olympic House were shown publications about Azerbaijan's Olympic history and national athletes participating in the Olympic Games.

The guests also watched the 3x3 basketball game between Azerbaijani and Spanish teams on the monitor installed in the Azerbaijan Olympic House.

In the artistic part of the event, singer Mardan Kazimov and his band performed samples of the national music.

Together with the music band, the event participants sang the song "Long Live Azerbaijan!". The song "We are Champions" was also performed together by Olympic and European champions.

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.

The Azerbaijani Olympic team includes 48 athletes, who test their strength in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

