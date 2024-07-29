Paris 2024: Six Azerbaijani athletes to test their strength today

Six Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength today at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Badminton player Keisha Fatima Zahra will compete in the women's individual competition for the second time.The athlete in Group N will face Kirsty Gilmour (UK).

Edi Reski Dviçao will compete in the individual competition for male badminton players. His first opponent will be the Austrian athlete Collins Valentine Filimon.

Judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who is considered one of Azerbaijan's main medal hopes, will also start the fight today.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who is the leader of the world ranking in the weight category of 73 kilograms, will face Tohar Butbul (Israel) and Messaoud Redouane Dris (Algeria) in the 1/8 finals.

The Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta will start the fight in the women's individual competition in the 1/16 final.

Today, two Azerbaijani boxers will enter the ring, including the male flag bearer of Azerbaijan at the Olympic Games, Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) and Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg). Both boxers will start the fight in the 1/8 finals.

The Paris Olympics will end on August 11. At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs and 15 sports.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz